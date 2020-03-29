Those $20 bills in Bayou Vista are too good to be true

Counterfeit money has been found in Bayou Vista, Sheriff Blaise Smith said Sunday afternoon.

.

Deputies responded to a call in which counterfeit $20 bills were thrown out of a vehicle in Bayou Vista. The deputies collected as many as they could, but they believe some of the bills were picked up by citizens.

.

These bills are fake. They look like $20 bills but are counterfeit. It is against the law to possess or attempt to use counterfeit money.

.

The public is advised to turn them in as soon as possible. If you picked some of the bills up, simply call 337-828-1960 and a deputy will come to collect them from you.