Thomas is new Shrimp and Petroleum Festival director

Hailee Thomas is the new executive director for the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, the board of directors announced.

“While we appreciate all that past Executive Director Darby Ratcliff has done and has accomplished for the festival, we are eager to have Hailee in this role after serving as Assistant Director this past festival year,” Chairman Bobby Dufrene said.

“She is passionate about the festival and what it represents, and we are ready to take on another year with new ideas and continued traditions that continue to make our festival a success,” Dufrene explains.

Thomas is a Morgan City native, residing here for all 24 years of her life. Thomas is a 2013 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a 2019 graduate from Nicholls State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree with a concentration in Graphic Design.

During her time at Nicholls she was an active member of her sorority, Delta Zeta, where she held many positions and stood on various committees.

She served as vice president of philanthropy and president of Delta Zeta Sorority.

Thomas was also honored in 2018 when selected as one of six Delta Zeta seniors in the nation to receive the Grace Mason Lundy Award.

This national achievement is the highest a collegiate member can attain and is based on dedication to Delta Zeta throughout collegiate years.

She was a two-time recipient of the Colonels Leaders and Scholars award and was also a member of the 2017 Homecoming Court at Nicholls State University.

In 2014, her lifelong dream was realized as she was selected to reign as the 79th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen. For the four years following her reign, she served as a visiting queen coordinator for coronation and festival weekends. Thomas was hired as the assistant director of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in May 2019.

Thomas began her employment as executive director Monday.