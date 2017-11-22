Thanksgiving closings; Daily Review office will be closed Thursday

Staff Report

Municipal and St. Mary Parish offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close all day Thanksgiving Day.

Republic Services, which services Morgan City, will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day. Pelican Waste & Debris, which services Berwick, Patterson and the unincorporated areas of the Tri-City area, will run its usual routes on Thursday. Routes may be collected earlier than usual so residents are urged to put collection bins by the street the night before.

The Daily Review will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The holiday paper will be delivered, but may be delivered earlier than usual in some locations.