Thanksgiving closings

The Daily Review will not be published Thursday. The Daily Review offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Deadlines for Friday’s paper for advertising will be earlier than usual to accommodate a Wednesday press run.

All area municipal and parish offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will be closed all day Thanksgiving Day.

Pelican Waste & Debris will run its regularly scheduled Thursday collection routes. However, it will begin at 3 a.m. Residents should have their cans by the street the night before.

Republic Services will not run routes on Thanksgiving. However, it will collect Thursday routes on Friday. Morgan City customers are asked to put their cans by the street Thursday night because the collection is expected to be early. Pelican Waste & Debris will run their Friday and Saturday routes as normal.