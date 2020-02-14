Teen convicted in 2016 Franklin homicide

A 19-year-old man from New Iberia was sentenced to life without parole Friday in the 2016 killing of another teenager in Franklin

De'ondric Clarks of New Iberia was sentenced by District Judge Keith Comeaux.

Louisiana makes a life sentence without parole mandatory after most convictions for second-degree murder, the charge on which Clarks was convicted.in August.

Assistant 16th Judicial District Attorney Anthony Saleme, who assisted lead prosecutor Erica Rose, said the judge had the option of making Clarks eligible for parole because he was 15 when the crime was committed.

But "in the end, he gave him life without parole," Saleme said.

Clarks was convicted of shooting Braylen Foulcard, 16, of Jeanerette to death Oct. 23, 2016, in the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street in Franklin.

Investigators believe the two met there to talk about the sale of a cellphone.

Lunden Toussaint, 19, was indicted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder in the case.