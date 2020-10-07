Teen arrested in hit-and-run accident

A 15-year-old boy faces a variety of charges after being involved in a hit-and-run accident, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Juvenile male, 15, Lafayette, was arrested at 5:57 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest or officer, hit and run, curfew violation and driver must be licensed.

The juvenile male was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Chaunte Johnson, 41, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant for felony theft.

About 3:41 p.m. Monday, officers located Johnson at the Morgan City Police Department and had active warrants through the Berwick Police Department.

Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where she was booked on a warrant for felony theft.

The warrant stems from an investigation in September. During the course of the investigation Johnson was developed as a suspect. After gathering further evidence, warrants were prepared for her arrest.

—Timothy Armond, 36, Tournament Boulevard, Berwick was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of headlights required and driving under suspension.

About 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling the area of La. 182 near Gilmore Drive when they observed a vehicle operating with one headlight.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Armond. Armond was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick Jail where remains on a $252.00 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Calvin Lee Valentine Jr., 38, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Roderick Street and Railroad Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers came into contact with Valentine.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—George Lee Adair Jr., 47, School Lane, Thibodaux, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

Adair was located at the Lafourche Sheriff’s Detention Center and placed under arrest on active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City.

He was placed under arrest on transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.