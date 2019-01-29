Technology Intergenerational Mixer is Thursday

Tue, 01/29/2019 - 1:41pm

The next in a series of in-tergenerational mixers for young people and senior citizens will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Berwick High School.

Organizers describe the event as a Technology Inter-generational Mixer: “Come learn something with us!”

The school is at 700 Pattie Drive, Berwick

There will be refreshments and door prizes. The event will be hosted by BHS Interact, the St. Mary Council on Aging and the Berwick Town Council.

