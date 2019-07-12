Teche Regional Medical Center initiates emergency response plan

Effective immediately, Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City has initiated its emergency response plan and is proactively taking steps to prepare for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Barry. The facility’s top priority is to continue providing the highest quality care possible while ensuring the safety of patients and their families, employees and providers – especially in a potentially emergent situation, a hospital news release said.

As part of its emergency response plan, Teche Regional Medical Center is diligently preparing employees and providers to ensure they are well-equipped to serve the community during this critical time of need. Extra staff will be available to accommodate higher patient volumes and to support the transfer of patients to neighboring facilities, as needed. Hospital leaders are working around the clock to ensure that the facility will have the appropriate capacity and supplies to continue caring for patients and supporting staff in the days ahead, the release said.

Teche Regional Medical Center is closely collaborating with the Emergency Management office in St. Mary Parish to stay abreast of the latest storm developments, collaborate on appropriate response protocols and provide updates to the community. The facility intends to share regular updates via media alerts, its website and social media platforms regarding potential facility challenges that may impact certain patient care services in the immediate days ahead. The community should be advised that in the event of a widespread power outage, the hospital has the ability to generate its own power, as needed.

At this time, the hospital and its emergency department remain open and are fully operational. If you have an appointment scheduled with a provider in one of the hospital’s clinics, call that office directly to confirm if they will be open.

Check the hospital’s website at Techeregional.com and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TecheRegionalMedicalCenter frequently for updates throughout the duration of the storm.