The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized Morgan City High's Teacher and Student of the Month at the Feb. 13 meeting. Honored were Spanish teacher Grisel Torres, left, and 12th grade student Michelle Lam. With them is Principal Mickey Fabre.
The School Board recognized Bayou Vista Elementary's Student and Teacher of the Month on Feb. 13. The student is fifth grader Ella Billiot, and the teacher is mathematics instructor Mindy Loupe, right. With them is Principal Kiante Gunner.
Teachers and Students of the Month
St. Mary Parish School Board recognized students and employees of the month at their regular meeting on Feb. 13.