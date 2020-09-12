TD 19 now expected to become hurricane, move toward far SE Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nineteen Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

1100 AM EDT Sat Sep 12 2020

The tropical cyclone's cloud pattern has exhibited little change

on satellite imagery over the past several hours, although recently

the Miami radar shows better-defined banding features over the

southern portion of the circulation. The current intensity

estimate remains at 30 kt for now, which is consistent with surface

observations over the extreme southern Florida peninsula. An Air

Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the

system in a few hours, which should provide a better estimate of

the cyclone's intensity. Since the system will be traversing very

warm waters and through a moist air mass with moderate vertical

shear for the next few days, steady strengthening is anticipated.

The cyclone will likely become a hurricane in 2-3 days, although

an increase in vertical shear could slow the rate of

intensification over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The official

forecast intensity around 72 hours is very close to that shown by

the simple and corrected model consensus predictions.

The depression has been moving a little north of west, or about

280/8 kt. A west-northwestward or northwestward motion is expected

for the next day or two, along the southwestern periphery of a

mid-level high pressure system centered just east of the

mid-Atlantic coast. This high is forecast to weaken within 2-3

days which should lead to a slowing of the forward motion by

Monday. The forward speed is likely to remain slow through 96

hours, although a high that is predicted to build over the Florida

peninsula in 4-5 days should push the system across the coastline

before the end of the forecast period. The official track forecast

is close to the corrected consensus track prediction, HCCA, which

has been a reliable performer so far.

Users are reminded to not to focus on the exact details of the

track or intensity forecast as the average NHC track error at 96 h

is around 150 miles and the average intensity error is around

15 mph. In addition, winds, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will

extend far from the center.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. The depression is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane early

next week as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, and

there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and

dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the

Alabama coast. Residents in these areas should closely monitor the

progress of this system and updates to the forecast, as Storm Surge

and Hurricane watches will likely be issued later today.

2. The depression is expected to produce flash flooding across

portions of southern Florida and prolong existing minor river

flooding across central Florida through Sunday. Flash, urban, and

minor to isolated moderate river flooding is likely across portions

of the central Gulf Coast Sunday through Tuesday.

3. Tropical storm conditions are possible by Sunday night in

portions of the Florida Panhandle, where a Tropical Storm Watch is

in effect. Wind gusts to tropical-storm force could occur over

portions of the southern Florida Peninsula today.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 12/1500Z 25.6N 81.5W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 13/0000Z 26.2N 83.0W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 13/1200Z 27.1N 84.8W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 14/0000Z 28.0N 86.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

48H 14/1200Z 28.7N 87.6W 60 KT 70 MPH

60H 15/0000Z 29.3N 88.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 15/1200Z 29.8N 89.1W 70 KT 80 MPH

96H 16/1200Z 30.6N 89.9W 55 KT 65 MPH...INLAND

120H 17/1200Z 32.0N 89.5W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

Forecaster Pasch