System off Yucatan expected to head toward Texas

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 60 percent chance for tropical development on a system expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday.

This system is expected to reach south Texas late this week or weekend.

What that means for Louisiana is above normal rain chances this entire week.

Between 2 to 6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts is expected, with the highest values in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. In addition, tides will run a foot above normal which could cause some minor coastal flooding during periods of high tide.

The other three systems in the Atlantic, Florence, Isaac, and Helene, are not going to impact our weather over the next week.