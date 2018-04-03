Suspects sought in Berwick bank card theft

The Berwick police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding two men suspected of making fraudulent charges on a victim’s bank account.

On Thursday, the Berwick Police Department received a report of fraudulent charges. The officer assigned to case found evidence that the victim’s bank card number was used March 13 at the Dollar General in Berwick. The officer gathered video footage of the two male subjects suspected of working together to use the card to purchase over $900 in gift cards and other items, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have information regarding their identity or the case, please contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to crimewatch@stmaryso.com or through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office app.