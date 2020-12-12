Suspect in Fifth Street shooting arrested
Tyson Jeffery James Celestine, wanted in the Sunday shooting that wounded one man, has turned himself in at the Morgan City Police Department.
The Morgan City Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint early Sunday on Fifth Street. Responding officers located an individual who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim has since been released from the hospital.
During the investigation, Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department developed Celestine, 32, as a suspect.
Celestine was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.