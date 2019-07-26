Suspect in Bayou Vista armed robbery arrested in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested the man who St. Mary authorities believe robbed the Bayou Vista Burger King at gunpoint.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man Friday afternoon as Wayne Escort. No age or address for Escort was immediately released. Escort was arrested Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office, a man on foot went to the drive-through window of the Burger King about 2:38 a.m. Tuesday. He was armed with a gun, and he was able to get cash and flee from the scene.

As the investigation progressed, Saint Mary Parish Sheriff Office detectives developed Escort as the suspect in the armed robbery. A warrant was obtained for Escort on the charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Escort’s name and information was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.

On Thursday afternoon, Escort was located by the East Baton Rouge Police Department and was arrested.

Authorities here are awaiting Escort’s return.. The investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Blaise Smith thanked the Morgan City, Berwick, Patterson and Baton Rouge police departments for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of Wayne Escort.

“There are no more lines drawn in the sand when it comes to police departments working together,” Smith said. “We all work together for the safety and protection of all the citizens of St. Mary Parish.”