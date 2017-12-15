Supporting Wyandotte physical education

Submitted Photo

Wyandotte Elementary's Physical Education Department recently offered thanks to the Tri-City sponsors and donors for helping to provide equipment and resources needed to give students the opportunities to succeed both academically and athletically. Skippers Sporting Goods, Pelican Contractors, Tiger Island Hardware, Taco Bell and numerous anonymous supporters have all contributed to helping Wyandotte become the highest-performing A-rated elementary school in St. Mary Parish. Back row from left: Noah Lange, Zavier Prince, Coach Adam Rhodes, Grant White and Thomas Mancuso. Middle row: Riley Barbier, Destiny Jones, Jase Reynaud, Brayden Gros, Brandon Bearb and Catherine Izaguirre. Front row: Ranilie Cheramie, Kathryn Miller and Autumn Mills.