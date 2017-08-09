Supply, uniform drive set by CAA

The St. Mary Community Action Agency announces the agency’s first “Stuff the Bus” School Supply and Uniform drive.

The event is sponsored by St. Mary CAA and the Franklin City Marshal’s Office. It will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Family Dollar Store, 1814-A Main St. in Franklin.

Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided. The CAA is asking for community support in collecting school supplies and uniforms for our Head Start children.

Requested supplies include: construction paper, boxes of colors, scissors, liquid hand soap, washable markers, wide- ruled tablets, glue, Kleenex, paper towels, book packs, and kinder mats.

In conjunction with the school supply drive, Franklin City Marshal Corey Burgess and his office will be collecting school uniforms through Sept. 1. Drop-off points for the uniforms are the City Marshall’s Office, 317 Willow St., or St. Mary CAA, 1407 Barrow St. in Fraklin.

Uniforms consist of navy blue pants, shorts, dresses, or skorts and white (Polo style) shirts with short or long sleeves.

For more information, contact Delores Stewart, events coordinator, at 337-828-5703, or City Marshal Corey Burgess or Chief Deputy Charles Parker at 337-828-6600.