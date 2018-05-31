Summer Reading to 'rock' SMP Library System

The St. Mary Parish Library System kicks off the Summer Reading Program on Monday.

Kick-off will be held at the Amelia, Bayou Vista, Berwick and Patterson branches from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can partake in an ice cream treat while checking out their first batch of books, the St. Mary Parish Library news release states.

The annual Summer Reading Program is free and children are invited to participate. This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock.” A summer line-up of professional entertainment will be provided for free at all seven branches.

In the Tri-City area, the musical comedy of “Sir Crazy Pants” and his rock-n-roll show will be featured June 4 at 10 a.m. at the Amelia Branch Library and at 2 p.m. at the Berwick Branch Library.

Harvey Rabbit features McNeese State University graduate Tim and Laura Allured who started their professional career as Calcasieu Parish music teachers. They combined entertainment with education and started performing their energetic, mischievous and playful show for libraries’ summer reading programs. The Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show will appear at 10 a.m. June 7 at the Bayou Vista Branch Library.

Patterson Branch Library will host Science Tellers at 10 a.m. June 15. Science Tellers incorporate the importance of storytelling, imagination and science to entertain children of all ages. Participants are invited for an interactive journey to the Wild West where a legendary bank-robbing outlaw is back in town, ready to strike again.

Expect “Bubble Trouble” when Jeff Boyer visits the Bayou Vista Library at 2 p.m. June 20. He combines the powers of comedy, science and fun use of bubbles into one.

Magician Matthew Noel will keep children humored and engaged with his act showcasing magic, juggling and yo-yo skills. He will perform at 2 p.m. June 19 at the Patterson Library, 10 a.m. June 20 at the Berwick Library, and June 21 at the Bayou Vista Library at 10 a.m. and at the Amelia Library at 2 p.m.

The Kabuki Kru will bring music and dance together in a one-of-a-kind performance. The hip-dance group teaches youth the need for self-importance, positive thinking, self-confidence and dedication through skits incorporating popular, urban dance with everyday positivity. Performances are: 2 p.m. June 27, Bayou Vista; 2 p.m. June 28, Patterson; and June 29, 10 a.m. at Amelia and 2 p.m. at Berwick.

Morgan City native Elizabeth “Lady Chops” Vidos will close out the performances. Vidos, who has performed in off-Broadway works such as STOMP and Jesus Christ Superstar, incorporates more than 15 instruments, including body percussion and the Cajun rubboard, into her performances. Her appearances are: 10 a.m. July 2, Patterson; 10 a.m. July 5, Bayou Vista; and July 6 at 10 a.m. at Berwick and 2 p.m. at Amelia.

Performances are free and open to the public.

Calendar:

