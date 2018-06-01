Summer feeding program for youth begins June 11

St. Mary Community Action Agency is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program that provides free meals to children during the summer.

The program begins June 11 with seven feeding sites across St. Mary Parish providing meals for children. Five sites will serve breakfast and lunch while two sites will only serve lunch.

In addition to providing meals, there will be constructive activities for children to participate in, including arts and crafts, games and theatrical performances.

Meals are free and no child will be turned away based on age, race, color, creed, disability or nationality. Breakfast service begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Lunch services start at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

The sites on the east end of St. Mary Parish providing meals are:

—Bayou Vista Community Center at 1333 Belleview St. will serve lunch only.

—Hattie Watts Elementary School at 1307 Third St. in Patterson will serve breakfast and lunch.

—Siracusa Recreational Center, 1106 Grace St. in Siracusa Subdivision will also serve breakfast and lunch.

The sites will be closed on July 4 in honor of the Independence Day holiday.