Sugar Cane Festival canceled

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association released the following letter regarding the 2020 festival:

“To our beloved sugar cane industry, supporters, sponsors and friends,

After months of deliberation the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association Board of Directors came to the difficult and painful decision to cancel the 2020 festival.

"The hardships imposed upon our farmers and the many people involved from around the State of Louisiana cannot be overlooked. Financial and health issues due to the Covid-19 virus must be considered in these unprecedented times."

For more information, contact Lisa Duhelourd at 843-816-2209 or visit HiSugar.org.