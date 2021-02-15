Article Image Alt Text

Students of the Year

Mon, 02/15/2021 - 12:39pm

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
St. Mary Parish’s Students of the Year were recognized during Thursday’s School Board meeting in Centerville. Honorees are Briar Gorman, fifth-grade student at Wyandotte Elementary School in Morgan City; Mallory Menard, eighth-grade student at Berwick Junior High School; and Abby Williams, a senior at Berwick High School. From left are Williams, Gorman and Menard. The students will participate in regional competition later this month.

