The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

St. Mary Parish’s Students of the Year were recognized during Thursday’s School Board meeting in Centerville. Honorees are Briar Gorman, fifth-grade student at Wyandotte Elementary School in Morgan City; Mallory Menard, eighth-grade student at Berwick Junior High School; and Abby Williams, a senior at Berwick High School. From left are Williams, Gorman and Menard. The students will participate in regional competition later this month.