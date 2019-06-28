Students, teachers honored at Chamber education banquet

PATTERSON — Three teachers and nine students won honors Thursday at the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce education banquet.

In addition to recognition for students, the banquet raises money for the Chamber’s scholarship funds with live and silent auctions of donated items.

Thursday’s honorees included:

Teachers of the Year: Robbie LeBlanc, Centerville Junior High and Raigan Perez, Patterson High School.

Student of the Year: Brian Sonnier, Hanson Memorial.

St. Mary Arts and Humanities Council Award: Matison LeBlanc, Morgan City High.

Chamber Scholarship winners: Megan Lipari, Berwick High; Dustin Hebert, Central Catholic; Caleb Pogue, Centerville High; Milan Haydel, Franklin High; Brian Sonnier, Hanson; MacKenzie Amador, Morgan City High; JaQuinton Washington, Patterson High; and Justin Chauvin, West St. Mary.

The auctioneer Thursday was Dennis Landry of Bayou Corne. At one point, Landry asked if anyone from the St. Mary Levee District was present.

Landry offered thanks to the district for sinking the flood control barge that is credited with redacting this spring’s flooding in Lower St. Martin and Assumption parishes.

“They saved Assumption Parish,” Landry said. “Otherwise, I’d be here in my hip boots.”