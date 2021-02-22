The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

St. Mary Parish Students of the Month were recognized during the Feb. 11 monthly school board meeting. February Students of the Month are Aubree Bach, fifth grader at Bayou Vista Elementary School; Brianna Ackman, eight grader at Centerville Junior High School; and Braylon Pierce, a senior at Morgan City High School. Kallie Mayeux, a fourth grader at Hattie A. Watts Elementary School in Patterson, was recognized as a January student of the month, too. From left are Pierce, Ackman, Bach and Mayeux.