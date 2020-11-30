Students back at school as Phase 2 rules are in effect

St. Mary public schools were scheduled to reopen to students Monday, while administrators keep an eye on the community spread of COVID-19 in the parish.

On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards imposed a modified form of Phase 2 economic restrictions as defense against a third wave of coronavirus infections that made its way into Louisiana beginning about Halloween. Most of the new restrictions are lower limits on customer capacity for nonessential businesses.

Edwards’ announcement specifically avoided new restrictions for schools, saying that decision remains with local boards for now.

St. Mary Parish Superintendent Dr. Teresa Bagwell told School Board members that plans are to continue in-classroom instruction following the move back to Phase 2.

“Louisiana Department of Education will likely work on further guidance protocols for schools in the coming days,” Bagwell said in an email. “However, according to the response order, it stipulates that local school systems can continue to follow the Phase 3 requirements during modified Phase 2.”

Public school campuses in Louisiana turned to virtual learning after Edwards’ original stay-at-home order March 13. Schools reopened under Phase 2 restrictions in August with a hybrid of limited on-campus and remote instruction.

All students returned to school in St. Mary when Phase 3 rules went into effect Sept. 11 in Louisiana. Phase 3 is the least restrictive level of COVID mitigation developed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Louisiana’s version also included a mask mandate, which remains in effect.

For most of the fall, Louisiana seemed to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19 seen in large areas of the country, especially parts of the Midwest where earlier surges had a smaller impact than here or on the East and West coasts.

But since early November, Louisiana public officials have seen an alarming rise in COVID test positivity and in hospitalizations, which have doubled this month.

On Wednesday, these modified Phase 2 restrictions went into effect:

—All Louisianans are encouraged to avoid gatherings of individuals not part of their households.

—All businesses, private and public sectors, are encouraged to use remote work where they can.

—All restaurants are limited to 50% of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.

—For bars in parishes above 5% positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.

—Retail businesses at 50% capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

—Gyms may be open at 50% of their capacity.

—Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75% of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household. The state fire marshal will put out additional COVID mitigation measures to make services safer.

—Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50% of their capacity.

—Movie theaters may open at 50% of their capacity.

—Indoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 75 individuals.

—Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.

—All sporting events will be capped at 25% capacity.