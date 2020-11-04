String of drunken driving arrests continues locally

A recent string of drunken driving charges continued Monday with an arrest by Morgan City authorities.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Brandon Edwards, 33, Versen Street, Berwick, was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Officers were called to Roderick Street for an individual causing a disturbance. A witness advised that Edwards had caused a disturbance and was attempting to park in a parking lot on Roderick Street. The officer observed Edwards had difficulties attempting a parking maneuver in the parking lot.

When officers made contact with Edwards, they observed he was in an intoxicated condition. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Once at the Morgan City Police Department, he was given an intoxilyzer test and submitted a breath sample of 0.215g%. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Robert Charles John, 45, Gordan Avenue, Abita Springs, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Monday on warrants for theft under $1,000, forgery and monetary instrument abuse.

John was located at the St. Bernard Parish Detention Center on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on the active warrant.

—Tamara Curtwright, 30, Clements Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace-intoxicate.

Officers were called to an address on Roderick Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Curtwright.

Officers observed she was in an intoxicated condition causing a disturbance. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Zachary Mahfouz, 27, Second Street, Berwick, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Monday on a warrant for simple criminal damage to property.

About 1:15 p.m. Monday, officers with the Berwick Police Department responded to a residence on Second Street in reference to a theft complaint. Officers made contact with Mahfouz and learned that he was named in active warrants through the Berwick Police Department.

Mahfouz was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the warrant.

Mahfouz remains incarcerated on a $500 bond

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—-Devin Paul Guillot, 34, Bayou Drive, Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday on charges of simple burglary, possession of Klonopin (Clonazepam), possession of amphetamines and criminal trespass.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a Lee Drive address and made contact with the complainant, who indicated items had been stolen from a shed early Saturday morning. Deputies were able to review video surveillance and were able to identify Guillot as the suspect.

Deputies located Guillot at a Bayou Drive address and recovered the stolen property. After arresting Guillot, a pat down search incidental to his arrest yielded multiple doses of Clonazepam and amphetamines. Guillot acknowledged his participation in the burglary.

Guillot was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $42,500.

–Bobby Joe Blake, 31, Elm Hall Avenue, Napoleonville, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer, and a warrant for failure to appear in Iberville Parish on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II controlled dangerous substances and possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

On Oct. 12, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul truck for traffic violations near La. 70 and Bayou Drive in the Pierre Part area. The vehicle attempted to elude deputies, which resulted in a lengthy pursuit that ended west of Belle Rose.

At that time, two women identified as Kaitlin Alida Chedotal, 25, North Curtis Street, Pierre Part, and Marcie Ann Templet, 22, La. 1 South, Donaldsonville, were arrested on felony charges and incarcerated.

Two men fled the scene. Later that night, the suspect vehicle driver was apprehended. He is identified as Jarvis D. Alleman, 25,Verret Street, Pierre Part. He remains incarcerated on multiple felony counts as well as a probation violation.

Blake remained a fugitive until his arrest Friday night near Belle River. Blake was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $35,000.

—Chrissy Rhodes Thomas, 40, Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux, was booked in Assumption Parish on Friday on charges of felony identity theft, four counts of felony bank fraud and four counts of attempted monetary instrument abuse.

On April 20, deputies responded to a complaint in the Labadieville area in which a property owner indicated that someone had stolen her identity, resulting in financial crimes being committed. The complainant believed that the suspect was her rental property tenant, identified as Thomas.

Detectives initiated an investigation and learned that someone had opened accounts at a number of financial institutions.

The applications were all done online, and two of the I.P. addresses were saved and ultimately traced back to the owner of those I.P. addresses.

Thomas created email addresses that attached to her personal bank account. Once loans were approved, funding flowed into Thomas’ account.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives requested and were granted arrest warrants for Thomas.

On Oct. 16, Thomas was arrested by Lafourche Parish. Thomas was transferred to Assumption Parish on Friday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $90,000.

—Bruce Fair Jr., 23, Thomas Street, Paincourtville, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Hydrocodone and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Detectives initiated a stop in the 5700 block of La. 1 in Paincourtville and came into contact with the driver now identified as Fair.

As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives secured a search warrant for Fair’s vehicle. During the search, a firearm and a quantity of the drug Hydrocodone was recovered. Fair is a convicted felon. In 2017, Fair was convicted of possession with intent to distribute marijuana in Lafourche Parish.

Based on these findings, Fair was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with a bond set a $75,000.

—Kentrell Lang, 39, Telegraph Street, Napoleonville, was arrested Saturday on charges of bank fraud, felony identity theft and misdemeanor theft.

On June 7, deputies responded to a complaint in which the victim alleged that his bank card had been stolen from his residence and used without his consent at multiple convenience stores near Napoleonville..

Based on the investigative findings, detectives believe Lang stole the card and that he, along with Kentrell Sanders, 39, Jefferson Street, Napoleonville, attempted illegal transactions once they possessed the card.

Sanders was arrested early in the investigation and remains incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 bond.

On Saturday, Lang was located at a location in Napoleonville and attempted to flee as deputies approached him.

He was quickly apprehended and subsequently booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.