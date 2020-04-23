Streets closed in lower St. Martin because of high water

From the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Due to rising water, effective immediately, Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road, in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice.

Please do not sight-see or attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place, and please be respectful of those who live in these affected areas. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Please do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences.