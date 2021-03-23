Street flooding reported during midday deluge

Drivers were cautioned to be careful on or to stay off east St. Mary roadways flooded by torrential rain Tuesday.

The concern was that drivers would create wakes that would push water into yards or even homes.

Due to flooding, some roads were closed in Berwick. Drivers were asked to be patient and not to drive through roads that were blocked off -- Golden Farms, Francis Street, Pharr Street, and every street south of Golden Farms.

Sheriff Blaise Smith asked people to stay off the roads in Bayou Vista if they can, and if they can't, to avoid pushing water into yards and homes.

Several Bayou Vista streets are flooded, and the sheriff has assigned extra deputies to this shift.