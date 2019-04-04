Street flooding occurring with heavy rain

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reports numerous flooded streets, including the pictured Saturn Road near Moon Road, in the Bayou Vista area. As of just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Teche Road is impassable to traffic, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities advise people to stay inside if they don't have to be on the roads. Morgan City police have also closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from U.S. 90 to La. 182. All entrances to Country Club Estates in Berwick are closed and part of Pattie Drive is closed. Berwick officials ask that Country Club, Golden Farms, and Renwick residents remain inside and not in cars. The cars are creating wakes and causing some houses to flood. The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office advises that some roads in the Stephensville area are flooded, too. (The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears)