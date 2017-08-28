Hogan Street in Berwick is blocked off Monday afternoon from Tournament Boulevard due to flooding. Police put barricades in front of several town streets to keep vehicles from traveling in high water. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Street closures in Berwick due to flooding
Berwick police have temporarily closed Fourth Street by Berwick Elementary and several streets in the Country Club area due to flooding, Police Chief James Richard said.
Police have closed parts of Tournament Boulevard along with Palmer, Hogan and Snead streets to allow them to drain, Richard said.