Storm prep continues

Morgan City workers were moving the sand Tuesday under the U.S. 90 bridge at David Drive in case the sand is needed for sandbagging operations as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Louisiana's coast.

Morgan City Mayor Frank " Boo" Grizzaffi said officials didn't anticipate having to set up a sandbagging station but are providing sand to residents on an as-needed basis. Morgan City officials closed three floodgates Tuesday by Shell Oil, Ecoserv and Brashear Avenue and Front Street as a precaution, Grizzaffi said.

Berwick has a sandbagging station under the U.S. 90 bridge by town hall. Shovels and bags are available at that location, Berwick Chief Administrative Officer Newell "Bubba" Slaughter said.

Patterson has a location by the fire station on Progresso Road and Veterans Boulevard for residents south of the railroad tracks, Mayor Rodney Grogan said.