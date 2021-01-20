Stopped for blue lights, three arrested on drug charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Berwick officers who stopped a vehicle with blue headlights, among other blue lights, ended up making three arrests on drug charges, according to the Police Department.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Jarvis J. Preston, 34, Joan Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Monday on charges of proper equipment required, possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Shaquille L. Conner, 29, Willow Wood Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Nicholas K. Turner, 28, Easy Street. Franklin, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 with blue headlights, blue license plate lights and side accent lights. A traffic stop was conducted and Preston, Conner and Turner were identified as the occupants in the vehicle.

Through investigation, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and drugs and paraphernalia were located inside of the vehicle as well as on the individuals persons. All three were placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail.

Preston was released after posting a $7,500 bond, Conner was released after posting a $7,500 bond, and Turner was released after posting a $3,500 bond.

—Traelen J. Duhon, 19, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on La. 182. The driver was identified as Duhon, and a warrants check revealed that he had an active warrant through the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Duhon was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail, where he remains awaiting transfer to Assumption Parish.

—George Harvey, 39, Cane Street. Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and two warrants for failure to appear in drug court.

Officers responded to a residence on Texas Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that Harvey was at the residence and left prior to their arrival.

Harvey was located walking in the area, and a warrants check revealed that he had three outstanding warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Harvey was placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail, where he remains with no bond set.

—Joseph L. Gary, 34, Henry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on a Berwick Police Department warrant for theft.

Gary walked into the Berwick Police Department to turn himself in on an active warrant. The warrant stems from an investigation into a theft that occurred Jan. 9.

At that time, officers were unable to locate Gary, therefore, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into the Berwick Jail where he remains in lieu of a $326 bond.

—Darren J. Droddy, 43, Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Sunday on charges of battery on a dating partner by strangulation, disturbing the peace (intoxicated), resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

—Micki F. Noto, 51, La. 70, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Sunday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Officers responded to a residence on Burchfield Lane in reference to a disturbance. Officers spoke to each individual separately and while doing so, Droddy, who was intoxicated, refused to stop yelling and cursing.

Officers detained him and he tried several times to pull away the officers until they were finally able to get him into the police car. Once in the police car, Droddy kicked the window, causing it to break.

Through investigation, officers determined that Noto entered the residence without authorization and a physical altercation ensued in which Droddy committed a battery upon her both inside and outside the residence.

In conclusion, Droddy and Noto were both placed under arrest and booked into the Berwick Jail. Droddy remains without bond and Notto was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Mikie Lynn Landry, 22, Mike Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Sunday on a charge of possession of Alprazolam.

—Drevin M. Willis, 22, Prairie Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday on an Assumption Parish warrant for failure to appear.

— Justin Louis Vosberg, 30, Susan Court, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday on two fugitive warrants from St. Mary Parish.

Deputies responded to a complaint in Pierre Part and spoke to the caller, who indicated a speeding vehicle passed near his home and he followed the alleged violator in order to obtain a license plate number.

At some point, the occupants of that vehicle followed the complainant and allegedly threatened him.

Deputies were able to identify the vehicle and were able to locate the vehicle near First Street.

Upon interviewing the three occupants, they were identified as the driver, Vosberg, and passengers Willis and Landry.

As a result of this investigation, all three suspects were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Landry and Willis were incarcerated pending bond hearings. Vosberg awaits transfer to St. Mary Parish.

—Douglas K. Ferris, 34, Eagle Point Drive, Pierre Part, was arrested on charges of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property in connection with a Jan. 9 incident.

On Jan. 9, deputies responded to an Eagle Point address, at which time it was reported that a four-wheeler valued at $5,000 and a pirogue had been stolen in the days prior.

Deputies and detectives initiated an investigation and seized some physical evidence. Additionally, with public assistance, Ferris was identified as a suspect.

Deputies had been trying to locate Ferris but was unsuccessful. Deputies obtained a search warrant and were able to ping Ferris’ location at an address in the 4000 block of La. 70.

Deputies located Ferris and learned through investigation that the four-wheeler was hidden in a wooded area off La. 70.

Deputies located and seized the ATV. There was extensive damage to the ATV’s ignition. The four-wheeler was recovered.

Ferris was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Jordan Luke Vidos, 35, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a dating partner and disturbing the peace, and on a fugitive warrant.

Deputies responded to a call for assistance from a Bayou L’Ourse resident for a subject with a gun threatening to harm himself and a female acquaintance.

Deputies observed the subjects of the investigation standing near the roadway. They further noted the male to be armed. Deputies disarmed the male and detained him.

The investigation revealed that the couple had engaged in an argument and at some point, the man, identified as Vidos, used his firearm and made threats towards the victim and further committed a battery upon her.

It was determined that Vidos is a convicted felon.

Vidos was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 96-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 29 calls of service. He reported these arrests:

—Gerron Deshawn Skipper, 32, Grizzaffi Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Skipper was transferred from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and booked on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Lucille May Gussman, 40, Franklin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Friday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a Franklin Street address for a report of a stolen vehicle. They learned Gussman committed a domestic battery on an individual and left the address in a family member’s vehicle without permission. She was later located walking away from the vehicle on La. 70 and placed under arrest.

During the arrest, she pulled away from arresting officers. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Christopher Darnell Seymore, 46, Bright Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday on charges of turning movements and required signals, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.

An officer was on patrol and observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Seymore.

During the traffic stop, Seymore fled from officers on foot. Officers were able to capture Seymore and place him under arrest after a brief foot chase.

During the arrest, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana, MDMA, methamphetamine and cocaine. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Shane Joseph Granger, 33, Chetta Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Saturday on charges of theft under $1,000 and flight from an officer.

—Buster L. Henry Jr., 32, Chetta Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

An officer on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle in front of a closed business on South Railroad Avenue The vehicle pulled off and attempted to evade the officer.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver and passenger fled on foot from the vehicle. The officer was able to capture and detain the passenger Henry. Officers located the driver, Granger, on Chatta Lane with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, officers learned Granger and Henry were in the process of stealing metal from the property of the business for scrap when the officer came into contact with him.

They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Michael Charles Barletta, 39, Hemlock Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Sunday on charges of stop lamps and turn signals and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Front Street A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Barletta.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jamerie Tyhein Gash, 18, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Sunday on charges of failure to dim headlights and possession of marijuana.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Ditch Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Gash.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected Marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Daniel L. Bushinelle, 62, La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Sunday on charges of turning movements and required signals and possession of methamphetamine.

An officer on patrol and observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Bushinelle.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Justin Wyatt Baker, 27, Haz Del Lane, Houma, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Monday on charges of turing movements and signals required and driving while intoxicated (second offense).

. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Willard Street and Eighth Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Baker. During the traffic stop, the officer suspect driver impairment.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department, he was given an Intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of .086g%. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Justin Vosburg, 29, Susan Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Monday on warrants for two counts of failure to appear for trial and failure to pay probation free.

Vosburg was transferred from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and booked on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Michael Cousson, 56, Sixth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Monday on charges of illuminating devices required, operation a motor vehicle with suspended driver’s license, possession of an alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Cousson.

During the traffic stop, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 141 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Raykita D. Coleman, 28, Jeanerette, was arrested at at 8:02 p.m. Friday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coleman was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Shane Carter, 25, Baldwin, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Friday on charges of no license plate, no driver’s license, no insurance, open container and switched license plate/stolen license plate.

Carter was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Malika Paxton Hines, 35, Jeanerette, was arrested 11:32 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Hines was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Billy Fletcher, 38, Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Fletcher was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Ashlee Fletcher, 31, Thibodaux, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fletcher was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Paulino Garcia Lopez, 35, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Sunday on charges of careless operation, no insurance, no driver’s license and no registration in vehicle.

Lopez was released on a summons to appear on April 27.

—Denniell Daigle, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse child endangerment law. No bail has been set.

—Lorenzo Cardell Marks, 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and failure to honor a written promise to appear. Marks was also charged with the following new charges: failure to signal, no license plates, no insurance, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of marijuana.

No bail has been set.

—Rodney Williams, 64, Franklin, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and brake lights required. Williams was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Tramichael Polk Sr., 29, Franklin, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Polk was released on a $2,500 bond.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said the Franklin Police Department responded to 18 complaints over the past holiday weekend and made the following arrests:

—Eric Dennis, 35, Tiger Road, Verdunville, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of simple criminal damage to property and warrants for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft.

Dennis was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Martin

Sheriff Beckett Breaux reported these arrests:

—Damian Romero, 48, Bares Road, Abbeville, was arrested Monday by the Henderson Police Department on a hold from Florida.

—Pamela Batey, 44, Joe Kidder Road, Arnaudville, was arrested Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Jeffery Grebinger, 61, Quail Run Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault.

—-Matin Sonnier, 54, Bridge Street, Parks, was arrested Sunday on a charge of domestic about battery.

These arrests were made Friday and Saturday:

—Brett Berard, 24, Bayou Portage Road, St. Martinville, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

—Marcus Bourda, 42, North Vivier Street, St. Martinville, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics; manufacture/distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; and following too closely.

—Tiffany Fontenot, 31, Anse Broussard Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on charges of improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, insurance required on vehicle, possession of Schedule II narcotics, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Ojerden Mallet, 32, La. 31, Arnaudville, was arrested by Louisiana State Police on charges of operation of a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II narcotics, driver must be licensed, careless operation, simple possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

—Bobby Bergeron, 33, Bruce Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse aggravated assault.

—Erick Broussard, 46, Stagg Street, St. Martinville, was arrested on charges of ignoring a stop sign and violation of a protective order.

—Chelsey Comb, 28, Bernard Lane, Arnaudville, was arrested on charges of theft valued at $1,000-$4,999 and forgery.

—Jaquan Ledet, 21, Delcambre Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on a charge domestic abuse battery.

—Jonah Paddio, 38, Benoit Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery (strangulation) and domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment.

—Katajheron Primus, 25, Old Genessee, Tickfaw, was arrested on an outside agency’s extradition warrant.