Stop for wrong lane leads to drug arrest

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Local authorities have been warning drivers to stay out of the left lane when they’re not trying to pass another vehicle, and a stop for that violation Wednesday resulted in an arrest for methamphetamine possession in Berwick, police reports say.

Two traffic stops near Amelia and Bayou L’Ourse led to more drug arrests in Assumption.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported these arrests:

—Lee Pierce , 37, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a St. Mary warrant for failure to appear.

—Cynthia Metrejean, 32, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday on an Assumption Parish warrant for failure to appear.

At about 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was observed traveling on U.S. 90 East in the left lane and not actively passing vehicles. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and contact was made with Metrejean and Pierce. During the course of the stop, Pierce was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.

A warrants check revealed that Metrejean had active warrants through the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Pierce had active warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department.. Metrejean was released to Assumption Parish and Pierce awaits a bond.

—George Frederick, 51, Juarez Street, New Iberia, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, following too closely, no insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection and failure to register vehicle.

About 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 for following too close to other vehicles. Officers made contact with the driver, Frederick, who was advised for the reason of the stop.

During the course of the stop, Frederick was found to be in possession of marijuana. It was also learned that the vehicle did not have an active insurance policy or registration, and the motor vehicle inspection was expired. Frederick was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department, where he was booked.

Frederick later posted a $3,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Shan Michael Perera, 46, La. 308, Napoleonville, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug parapheralia (second offense), illegal window tint and driving on roadway laned for traffic.

The arrest arose from a traffic stop near Bayou L’Ourse.

Narcotics agents on assignment observed a vehicle commit traffic violations and initiated an investigative stop of that vehicle. Agents made contact with the driver, identified as Perera, and engaged in dialogue with him as to the purpose of the stop. At some point, agents requested the presence of a K-9 unit to the scene.

The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle as well as a protective pat down search yielded quantities of methamphetamine, assorted drug paraphernalia and a quantity of U.S. currency.

Perera was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

—Marvin T. Sullen, 39, Sauvage Road, Marrero, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of speeding 90 mph in a 70 mph zone and driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a fugitive warrant from New Orleans.

—Raymond Bernard Harper, 32. Fourth Street, Marrero, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of possession of marijuana (third offense, felony).

The charges arose from a traffic stop near Amelia.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. As the stop was being conducted, the deputy noted the passenger to be tossing items out of the vehicle.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the passenger, Harper, as well as the driver, Sullen.

During a computer check for warrants, it was determined that Sullen was wanted on a fugitive warrant from New Orleans.

While doing a walk around near the vehicle, deputies located suspected marijuana. Additional marijuana was located in the vehicle.

Sullen was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and incarcerated without bond.

Harper was booked released on a $10,000 bond.

—Keith Caballero, 63, La. 308, Donaldsonville, was arrested late Tuesday on charges of possession of hydrocodone, driving under suspension and head lamps required.

—Edward Larkin Beeson, 61, La. 1, Belle Rose, was arrested on a charge of possession of oxycodone.

The arrests followed a traffic stop on La. 70 East.

A uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Caballero, and one passenger, identified as Beeson.

As a result of the stop and follow-up investigation, Caballero was found to be illegally in possession of hydrocodone. Beeson was found to be illegally in possession of oxycodone.

Caballero was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility and released on a $25,000 bond.

Beeson was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility with a bond set at $20,000.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls for service. The following people were arrested beginning Wednesday:

—Conley T. Jones, 71, Joseph Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Marguerite Street and La. 70 in Morgan City. The officer identified the driver as Jones.

He was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. During the traffic stop, Jones attempted to destroy some of the illegal narcotics. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Gerald T. Andrew, 30, Arenz Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday on charges of view outward or inward through windshield and resisting an officer by flight.

An officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Levee Road and Sixth Street.

The driver failed to stop until he reached Federal Avenue and Belanger Street before pulling over.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Jerry Richard Forbes, 20, Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear to pay fines in 6th Ward Court.

—Cole Zephren Fruge, 29, Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse battery (strangulation) aggravated battery, possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Railroad Avenue.

They learned Fruge had assaulted his domestic partner and committed an aggravated battery against another individual at the residence.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

During the booking intake process, officers located suspected marijuana concealed on his person. He was additionally charged and booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary

Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:

—Brent Michael Savoie, 25, Franklin, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of reckless operation no accident. Savoie was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Keisha Lombas, 24, Patterson, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of violation of protective orders. Lombas was released on a $1,500 personal surety bond.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Dustin Degetaire, 43, Adelle Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Trevor Hillger, 21, Mitchell Boyer Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Wednesday by the Henderson Police Department on charges of simple burglary of a movable or immovable and theft valued at $1,000-$4,999.

—Keeira Leon, 24, Leon Street, Broussard, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear.

—Micah Manning, 43, Witney Drive, St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Cole Tumminello, 25, Point Aux Chenes, Lafayette, was arrested for failure to appear.