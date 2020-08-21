Stolen vehicle recovered in Berwick

An investigation into a stolen vehicle from Terrebonne Parish led to the arrest of a woman and juvenile in Berwick Wednesday, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

Melissa Burke, 48, of Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, keeping a disorderly place, improper supervision of a minor and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

The 16-year-old male was arrested at 5:40 p.m., too, and charged with illegal possession of stolen things (felony) and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Berwick Police investigating the possibility of a stolen vehicle from Terrebonne Parish being at an Oregon Street residence located the vehicle and learned the juvenile had possession of it.

During the investigation, a search warrant was prepared for the residence, and Burke and the juvenile were found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia items.

Burke and the juvenile were arrested and transported to the Berwick Police Depar-tment.

Following booking, the juvenile was released to a family member pending a court hearing.

Leonard also reported the following arrest:

—Reva Thomas, 29, Sixth Street, Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 3:43 p.m. and charged with domestic abuse battery.

Officers responding to a Sixth Street address for a disturbance Tuesday afternoon learned Thomas was the aggressor and committed a battery on the victim.

Thomas was arrested and transported to the Berwick Police Depart-ment where she was booked.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—Amanda Campbell, 33, General Patton Street, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 12:12 p.m. on a warrant for first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

Officers came into contact with Campbell at an address on La. 182, and a warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Sammie Lee Pigott Jr., 50, South Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Wedn-esday at 2:12 p.m. on a warrant for possession of stolen property (felony).

Pigott was located at the Morgan City Police Department and arrested on an active warrant held by the department. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Robert Paul Charpentier, 29, Hickory Street, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation.

Officers came into contact with Charpentier in the area of Fourth and Greenwood streets, and a computer check revealed he was wanted by Louisiana Probation and Parole. He was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

—Derrick Gerod Lovely, 43, Southeast Boulevard, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. for resisting arrest or officer and disturbing the peace by language.

Lovely was released on a $2,750 bond.

—Destiny James Landry, 45, Lambert Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. for domestic abuse child endangerment law.

Bail was set at $7,000.

—Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:11 p.m. on a warrant for domestic abuse battery.

Scelfo was released on a $2,500 bond.