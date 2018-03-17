Stephensville sandbag distribution site open until 5 p.m. Saturday

Sat, 03/17/2018 - 10:35am zachary fitzgerald

A sandbag distribution site opened Saturday in Stephensville for those affected by the rising waterways. Sandbags will be available until 5 p.m. Saturday at Stephensville Park on La. 70 in Stephensville, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bring shovels and be prepared to fill your own sandbags, a news release said.

Sandbags were also available beginning Friday under the U.S. 90 bridge in Amelia, according to the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

