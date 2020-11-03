Statewide votes: Networks call Louisiana for Trump; Cassidy has big lead

Presidential Electors

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

722,046 Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic 37%

20,108 Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian 1%

1,195,544 Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican 61%

2,341 Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party 0%

1,491 Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation 0%

1,020 President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P. 0%

815 Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party 0%

684 Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity 0%

613 Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution 0%

785 Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation 0%

443 Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party 0%

4,430 Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party 0%

615 Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America 0%

Total: 1,950,935

U. S. Senator

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

16,194 Beryl Billiot (NOPTY) 1%

15,175 John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY) 1%

1,166,911 "Bill" Cassidy (REP) 62%

3,692 Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY) 0%

196,724 Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM) 10%

2,561 "Xan" John (OTHER) 0%

31,993 David Drew Knight (DEM) 2%

7,111 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%

5,323 Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY) 0%

36,093 Dustin Murphy (REP) 2%

326,565 Adrian Perkins (DEM) 17%

44,831 Antoine Pierce (DEM) 2%

6,742 Melinda Mary Price (OTHER) 0%

10,292 Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 1%

11,812 Peter Wenstrup (DEM) 1%

Total: 1,882,019

CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

1,200,333 YES 64%

662,428 NO 36%

Total: 1,862,761

CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

1,046,456 YES 58%

754,219 NO 42%

Total: 1,800,675

CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

974,886 YES 54%

821,301 NO 46%

Total: 1,796,187

CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

794,098 YES 45%

960,552 NO 55%

Total: 1,754,650

CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

672,469 YES 38%

1,092,839 NO 62%

Total: 1,765,308

CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

1,111,468 YES 62%

674,785 NO 38%

Total: 1,786,253

CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund

Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes

1,154,845 YES 65%

629,620 NO 35%

Total: 1,784,465