Statewide votes: Networks call Louisiana for Trump; Cassidy has big lead
Presidential Electors
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
722,046 Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic 37%
20,108 Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian 1%
1,195,544 Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican 61%
2,341 Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party 0%
1,491 Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation 0%
1,020 President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P. 0%
815 Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party 0%
684 Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity 0%
613 Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution 0%
785 Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation 0%
443 Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party 0%
4,430 Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party 0%
615 Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America 0%
Total: 1,950,935
U. S. Senator
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
16,194 Beryl Billiot (NOPTY) 1%
15,175 John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY) 1%
1,166,911 "Bill" Cassidy (REP) 62%
3,692 Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY) 0%
196,724 Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM) 10%
2,561 "Xan" John (OTHER) 0%
31,993 David Drew Knight (DEM) 2%
7,111 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%
5,323 Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY) 0%
36,093 Dustin Murphy (REP) 2%
326,565 Adrian Perkins (DEM) 17%
44,831 Antoine Pierce (DEM) 2%
6,742 Melinda Mary Price (OTHER) 0%
10,292 Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 1%
11,812 Peter Wenstrup (DEM) 1%
Total: 1,882,019
CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
1,200,333 YES 64%
662,428 NO 36%
Total: 1,862,761
CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
1,046,456 YES 58%
754,219 NO 42%
Total: 1,800,675
CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
974,886 YES 54%
821,301 NO 46%
Total: 1,796,187
CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
794,098 YES 45%
960,552 NO 55%
Total: 1,754,650
CA NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
672,469 YES 38%
1,092,839 NO 62%
Total: 1,765,308
CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
1,111,468 YES 62%
674,785 NO 38%
Total: 1,786,253
CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund
Early & Absentee Reporting - 61 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3806 of 3934 precincts Votes
1,154,845 YES 65%
629,620 NO 35%
Total: 1,784,465