State of emergency declared in St. Martin Parish due to flood threat

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars declared a state of emergency Monday for St. Martin Parish due to the imminent threat of flooding along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers, along with the related bodies of water that have the potential to cause flooding and subsequent damage due to flooding in lower St. Martin Parish.

Several preventive measures haven been taken over the last several days to prepare for this event and both St. Martin Parish government along with the St. Martin Parish Office Of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, continue to monitor conditions in St. Martin Parish, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Additionally, beginning Wednesday, sand bags will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice at the Stephensville Park on La. 70 in Stephensville.