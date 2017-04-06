Singer-songwriter Emily Tipton sings and plays guitar Wednesday at Lake End Park in Morgan City during the unofficial kickoff for the Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival, Retreat and Conference. Other singer-songwriters, from left, are Brook Faulk, Festival Director Brigitte London, and Jill Kinsey. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Kinsey sings and plays guitar Wednesday while singer-songwriter Kay Miracle listens. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Starting on the right note
Road to 3rd Street Songwriters Festival, Retreat and Conference will hold an official kickoff party at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a performance by Cliff Hillebran and The Anytime Band at Lake End Park in Morgan City.
The festival continues through Sunday. For more on the event schedule, visit roadto3rdstreet.com.