St. Stephen launches program for 3- and 4-year-olds

St. Stephen Church announces a new program for 3- and 4-year-old children. The St. Stephen Early Learning Center is being designed to provide a high quality experience to prepare children for kindergarten. This environment will assist parents in helping their children to develop spiritually, physically, intellectually and emotionally in a Catholic setting.

Applications are now being accepted for the position of coordinator of this new program and instructor. Applicants should have demonstrable skills in early learning experience. Interested applicants should send a resume and curriculum vita together with three references to the Search Committee, St. Stephen Early Learning Center, 3217 Second St., Berwick LA 70342 by May 12.

Registration will begin on June 4. Registration forms may be requested from the office at the above address or by telephoning 985-385-1280.