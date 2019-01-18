St. Mary's Krewe of Head Start will roll Feb. 16

The 2019 St. Mary/Vermilion CAA Head Start Krewe of Head Start Parade is set to roll down the streets at 1 p.m. Feb. 16.

The parade began in 1993 as the Head Start Program’s major recruitment tool for children ages 3 to 5.

This year’s theme is “Looking Back into Head Start, We are Family."

“We want to pay homage to the 50-plus years of memories we have built and families we have served through our Head Start Program,” said CEO Almetra J. Franklin. “This year’s Krewe of Head Start Parade will allow us to commemorate the pivotal eras that helped shape our program.”

This year’s grand marshal is Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard, who is a former Head Start parent, and the agency’s former finance director. Other special guests have been invited.

Entry fees are being waived for all DJs wanting to participate in the parade. Lineup begins at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Senior High School parking lot. The parade route is approximately two miles and leaves from the high school turns onto Main Street and proceeds through downtown Franklin.

The deadline for all parade entries is 4 p.m. Feb. 13. An entry form may be obtained at the St. Mary CAA Central Office, located at 1407 Barrow St. in Franklin. This form must be completed and returned along with a copy of a driver’s license and proof of insurance. For more information, please contact David Teno or Jeffery Beverly at 337-828-5703.

Fees for participants are as follows:

—Floats and flatbeds: $35

—Trucks and cars: $25

—Dance or drill teams: $10

—Motorcycles and four-wheelers: $10

—Walkers $5.

For more information, please call Mary Grim Howard at 337-828-5703.