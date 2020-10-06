St. Mary-Vermilion area is likely site for Delta landfall, at least for now

The National Weather Service has settled on the St. Mary-Vermilion parish area as the likely site of Hurricane Delta's landfall, at least for now.

One comment from the National Weather Service at Lake Charles turned up on the agency's Facebook page after the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center showed a western movement of the five-day forecast cone. "The forecast track has been nudged to the west once again (because of course it has) with landfall now expected across St Mary parish late Friday," said the post with a touch of dark humor.

A westward movement along the Louisiana coast would bring Delta closer to the Lake Charles area, which was hammered by Hurricane Laura in August.

On a Tuesday afternoon Facebook livestream, NWS meteorologist Donald Jones identified the Vermilion area as the likely landfall site.

Experts warn that the forecast path of Delta, which was raging toward the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph wind at 4 p.m., is subject to wide variation this far out.

Delta is expected to weaken as it approaches the coast because of wind shear and cooler water close to land.

But "I wouldn't hang my hat on that as a certainty," Jones said in a 10:30 a.m. Facebook livestream. "It wouldn't surprise me at all to see a stronger storm than [Category 2] when it makes landfall."

A Category 2 storm has winds of 96-110 mph. A Category 3 storm, considered a major hurricane, has winds of 111-130 mph. Delta intensified to Category 4 strength, 131-155 mph, Tuesday morning as it approached the Yucatan from the southeast.

National Weather Service graphics give St. Mary a 70-80% chance of experiencing tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph.

Rain of 4-8 inches, with maybe twice that in isolated areas, is possible. The storm surge is considered potentially dangerous and could reach 8-10 feet in this area.

So it's fortunate that local water levels are low. At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Atchafalaya at Morgan City was at 2.35 feet, or more than 3.5 feet below the minor flood stage. Lake Palourde was at 3.35 feet, or more than 1.5 feet below the minor flood stage.

The St. Mary Parish Levee District is preparing do work near the La. 317 overpass that would prevent water from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from flowing into Bayou Sale area. The Franklin, Hanson and Yellow Bayou canals are expected to be closed along with flood wall gates below 8 feet in Berwick and Morgan City.

St. Mary Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said classes will be in session Thursday. Friday and Monday are scheduled days off.

St. Martin Parish released this list of sandbag sites. Please limit the amount of sandbags to no more than 25 bags per vehicle. It only takes approximately six bags to secure each door.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy

Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. H.S. Hwy

South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road

LOWER ST. MARTIN PARISH

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Bus turn-a-round on East Stephensville Road

Stephensville Park

Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station

BREAUX BRIDGE

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street)

ST. MARTINVILLE

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Old Wal-Mart Parking Lot (2310 North Main Street)

HENDERSON

Wednesday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday – 8:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday – TBD

Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street

Both St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff and Gov. John Bel Edwards have both declared states of emergency.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Edwards said in a press release. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”

“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared,” Edwards said.

Louisianans can get updates from the Governor’s office via text by texting "HurricaneDelta" to 67283.

If flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never drive on flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website www.511la.org for updated road closure information.

Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

The Governor’s office will share updates about Delta, Hurricane Laura response and recovery and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting 'HurricaneDelta' to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.