St. Mary students excel at college

Tue, 06/04/2019 - 11:08am

2 on Southeastern honors lists
Two local students have been named to honors lists for spring 2019 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
They are Mollie M. Millett, who made the President's List, and Cullen W. Hinkle, who is on the Dean's List. They're both from Morgan City.

La. Tech names two to Honor Roll
Two Berwick students have been named to the spring 2019 Honor Roll at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
They are Ryan Joseph Hover and Kristina Ann Theriot.

Patterson student gets grad degree
Kate Louviere of Patterson was among the graduate students who received Master of Science in Nursing degrees at the recent McNeese State University commencement in Lake Charles.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019