St. Mary students among those receiving Future Scientist recognition

Staff Report

Members of the Future Scientist Program at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts were recognized during the year-end 11th annual banquet at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training.

Eighteen seniors completed FSP and will receive an Excellence in Science award at the senior recognition ceremony. This is the highest honor a department can bestow on an LSMSA student. Students will receive a medal to wear at graduation.

Requirements to receive an excellence in science award at senior recognition include being an ambassador for science and the LSMSA Department of Science; completing an approved research project or perform 80 hours or more of community service; completing 12 hours of science courses above LSMSA requirements; maintaining an overall LSMSA 3.0 grade point average and a science GPA of 3.25, with no grade lower than a C; actively participating in an approved science-related club; and competing in an approved science competition.

Those students were Maya Bochas of Morgan City, Alexis Cambridge of Slidell, Lenora Davis of Covington, Kennedy Ellender of Westlake, Gwyneth Engeron of Houma, Kodie Garza of Ringgold, Lewis Johnson of Baton Rouge, Genesis Lambert of Denham Springs, Elizabeth Long of Natchitoches, Camille Loy of Terrytown, Michael Mayeux of Natchitoches, Shrey Mishra of Lafayette, Aagrika Neupane of Lake Charles, MyChel Robinson of Mansura, Gabrielle Tramonte of Lake Charles, Johnneisha White of Church Point, Gabrielle Yoes-Favrot of Gonzales and Grace Yuan of New Orleans.

Two seniors will graduate with distinction. They are Gwyneth Engeron and MyChel Robinson.

Juniors with two-year membership in FSP include Kerry Doyle of Eros, Olivia Gotte of Iota, Sarah Green of Houma, Ruby Kharod of Opelousas, Bryson Landry of Franklin, Amy Liu of Alexandria, Caitlyn Morrison of Gloster, Lyrren Mwaghore of Luling, Alexis Parsons of Maurice, Presley Simmons of Walker and Nathan Ward of Anacoco.

New members include Scott Blazer, a junior from Grand Cane, Jerry Chen, a junior from New Llano, Lauren Copeland, a junior from Baton Rouge, Colt Crain, a sophomore from Zachary, Ian Crochet, a sophomore from New Iberia, Myles Fabre, a sophomore from Baton Rouge; Angela Fang, a junior from Mandeville; Grace Fields, a sophomore from Prairieville; Juliet Flanagan, a sophomore from Pearl River; Caroline Jin, a junior from Shreveport; Ariel Johnson, a junior from Baton Rouge; Clara Kolterman, a junior from Sterlington; Manjistha Lakhotia, a sophomore from Lafayette; Reed Middendorf, a junior from Natchitoches; Hannah Miller, a junior from Baton Rouge; Grayce Mores, a junior from Harvey; Bryce Moulton, a junior from Natchitoches; Oluwatobi Ojemakinde, a sophomore from Shreveport; Abby Pace, a junior from Iowa; Kevin Pan, a junior from Lafayette; Ishika Patel, a sophomore from Many; Emmanuel Perez, a junior from Monroe; Austin Schulenberg, a sophomore from Baton Rouge; Caitlynn Sengchiam, a sophomore from New Iberia; Collin Serigne, a sophomore from Cut Off; Marcus Shallow, a junior from Elton; Victoria Sosa, a sophomore from Lake Charles; Casey Tonnies, a sophomore from Bossier City; Christopher Tonnies, a sophomore from Bossier City; and Benjamin Walker, a sophomore from Mandeville.

Capstone Research projects completed by students included:

Maya Bochas, “Investigating Diversity in Early Adolescence (IDEA): A study of middle school peer groups,” University of Virginia

Alexis Cambridge, “Using Diatoms as Bio-indicators of Water Quality,” Duke University

Lewis Johnson, “Implementing a Closed Loop Control Scheme on a Six Degree of Freedom Ultrasound Scanner,” Louisiana State University

Camille Loy, “Generation of Cystic Fibrosis Neutrophil Cell Lines for CF Research and Drug Screening,” LSU Health Science Center – New Orleans

Michael Mayeux, “Drug Delivery Using Liposomes to Administer Drugs intra-Ductally,” Tulane Health Science Center

Shrey Mishra, “Micro-Satellite Communication,” University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Aagrika Neupane, “Modeling Evaporatively Cooling Rooms,” Michigan State University

MyChel Robinson, “GUMBOS – Group of Uniform Materials Based on Organic Salts,” LSU

Gabrielle Tramonte, Genome Lab – Summer Honors Program, Indiana State University

Gabrielle Yoes-Favrot, “Development of Strategies for Multi-step Synthesis in Undergraduate Laboratories,” Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts

Grace Yuan, “Characterizing Adhesion Strength of Thin-Film Systems with Opto-Acoustic Microscopy,” Southeastern Louisiana University