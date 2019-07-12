St. Mary shelter locations announced

Fri, 07/12/2019 - 3:30pm

The following shelters will be open at 7 p.m. Friday: Berwick Civic Complex, Baldwin Civic Center and Franklin Recreation Center, according to the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

All shelters will have cots, blankets and limited food, mainly MREs. If you have special food and medicinal requirements, you must bring your own. These shelters are for people in low lying areas, or those who just don't feel safe staying where they are.

