St. Mary Senior feeding dates set for October

Almetra J. Franklin, St Mary Community Action Agency’s CEO, announced the dates for October’s St. Mary Parish Senior Feedings in a news release.

The dinner for residents in the Morgan City area will be Tuesday at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chenault St. in Morgan City. Bingo begins at 10 a.m. followed by dinner.

The dinner for residents of the Franklin and Baldwin area will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Franklin City Park Recreation Center, 505 Haifleigh Street in Franklin. Bingo begins at 10 a.m. followed by dinner.

Sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Govern-ment and St. Mary CAA, attendees will enjoy dinner, Bingo and door prizes.

For any questions or inquiries, contact the St. Mary CAA Central office at 337-828-5703.