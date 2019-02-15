St. Mary schools release names of superintendent applicants

The search for a new superintendent of St. Mary Parish schools has elicited applications from four candidates, including two local educators, Superintendent Leonard J. Armato said Friday in a press release.

The position will become vacant following Armato’s retirement June 30. Qualifying candidates must hold or be immediately eligible for state superintendent certification. School board members will be reviewing applications and selecting interviewees in an effort to appoint a new school leader.

Applicants for the position include two long-time St. Mary Parish administrators: Dr. Teresa Bagwell, assistant superintendent with 37 years’ experience, and Dr. Buffy Fegenbush, instructional supervisor of secondary education, with 27 years’ experience.

There is one other in-state applicant, Clyde Washington, executive assistant superintendent of administration in Rapides Parish with 22 years’ experience. Dr. Glen Barnes, the only out-of-state applicant, is a principal in Cleveland, Texas, with 20 years’ experience.

On Tuesday, school board attorney Eric Duplantis opened the four applications in the presence of Armato, school board President Michael E. Taylor, and school board Vice President Pearl B. Rack. Each applicant was then checked for appropriate credentials and experience as stated in the public advertisement for superintendent.