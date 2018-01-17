St. Mary schools name their Students of Year
St. Mary Parish public school students recently participated in the Students of the Year competition.
The parish winners are:
FIFTH GRADE: Kelsey Brianne August, Raintree Elementary School
EIGHTH GRADE: Kaitlyn Waguespack, Morgan City Junior High School.
12TH GRADE: Bailee Cabrini Hoggatt, Morgan City High School.
The Students of the Year Award Program is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle-junior, and high school students.
The school system says this program is an excellent opportunity to recognize students from each parish who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and citizenship.
The Students of the Year Award Program is sponsored by the Louisiana state superintendent through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Parish winners will participate in the regional competition to be hosted in St. Mary Parish (fifth grade), Jefferson Parish (eighth grade), and St. Bernard Parish (12th grade) during the month of February.
Other participants include:
FIFTH GRADE: Claire Crochet, Aucoin Elementary School
Bailey Grace Womack, Bayou Vista Elementary School
Miley Ann Hotard, Berwick Elementary School
Mylee Buford, Centerville Elementary School
Nicole Robles, Foster Elementary School
Benjamin Lee Robicheaux Jr., LaGrange Elementary School
Ryly Aucoin, Maitland Elementary School
Riley Jackson, Norman Elementary School
Keaton Chaisson, Patterson Jr. High School
Noah Thomas Lange, Wyandotte Elementary School
EIGHTH GRADE: Aniya Gibson, B. E. Boudreaux Middle School
James Klein, Berwick Junior High School
Chloe Marcelle Simpson, Centerville Junior High School
Jamari Jaydan Francis, Patterson Junior High School
12TH GRADE: Devan Lynn Gallegos, Berwick High School
Rachel LeBlanc, Centerville High School
Alayna Prince, Franklin High School
Colby Lorenzia Pogue, Patterson High School
Raelyn Nicole Dupre, West St. Mary High School