St. Mary schools name their Students of Year

St. Mary Parish public school students recently participated in the Students of the Year competition.

The parish winners are:

FIFTH GRADE: Kelsey Brianne August, Raintree Elementary School

EIGHTH GRADE: Kaitlyn Waguespack, Morgan City Junior High School.

12TH GRADE: Bailee Cabrini Hoggatt, Morgan City High School.

The Students of the Year Award Program is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle-junior, and high school students.

The school system says this program is an excellent opportunity to recognize students from each parish who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and citizenship.

The Students of the Year Award Program is sponsored by the Louisiana state superintendent through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Parish winners will participate in the regional competition to be hosted in St. Mary Parish (fifth grade), Jefferson Parish (eighth grade), and St. Bernard Parish (12th grade) during the month of February.

Other participants include:

FIFTH GRADE: Claire Crochet, Aucoin Elementary School

Bailey Grace Womack, Bayou Vista Elementary School

Miley Ann Hotard, Berwick Elementary School

Mylee Buford, Centerville Elementary School

Nicole Robles, Foster Elementary School

Benjamin Lee Robicheaux Jr., LaGrange Elementary School

Ryly Aucoin, Maitland Elementary School

Riley Jackson, Norman Elementary School

Keaton Chaisson, Patterson Jr. High School

Noah Thomas Lange, Wyandotte Elementary School

EIGHTH GRADE: Aniya Gibson, B. E. Boudreaux Middle School

James Klein, Berwick Junior High School

Chloe Marcelle Simpson, Centerville Junior High School

Jamari Jaydan Francis, Patterson Junior High School

12TH GRADE: Devan Lynn Gallegos, Berwick High School

Rachel LeBlanc, Centerville High School

Alayna Prince, Franklin High School

Colby Lorenzia Pogue, Patterson High School

Raelyn Nicole Dupre, West St. Mary High School