St. Mary schools name Students of the Year

St. Mary Parish public schools have named their Students of the Year.

Dr. Teresa Bagwell, superintendent of St. Mary Parish schools said in a news release. The completion was directed by Ms. Tammy Drexler, program manager.

The Student of the Year Award Program is designed to recognize outstanding elementary, middle/junior, and high school students. Students in fifth grade, eighth grade and twelfth grade are chosen.

Parish winners are Ella Mae Billiot, fifth grade student at Bayou Vista Elementary School; Cherish Alana Lewis, eighth grade student at Berwick Jr. High School; Luke Anthony Orlando, twelfth grade student at Berwick Sr. High School.

This program is an excellent opportunity to acknowledge students from each parish who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, leadership ability and citizenship. The Student of the Year Award Program is sponsored by the Louisiana State Superintendent through the Louisiana Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Parish winners will participate in a regional competition to be hosted in St. Mary Parish (fifth grade), Jefferson Parish (eighth grade) and Plaquemines Parish (twelfth grade) during the month of February with winners proceeding to a state competition.

School-level winners for fifth grade also include Alayna Tran, Aucoin Elementary School; Elijah Vinning, Berwick Elementary School; Clara Steiner, Centerville Elementary School; Zariya McGhee, Foster Elementary School; Valeria Luna, Norman Elementary School; Jackson Gierman, Patterson Jr. High School; Broden Notto Willis, Raintree Elementary school; Emma Mancuso, Wyandotte Elementary School.

School-level winners for eighth grade also include Courtney Trosclair, B.E. Boudreaux Middle School; Christian Lopez, Franklin Junior High School; Sarah Daniels, Morgan City Jr. High School; Cooper Lagarde, Patterson Jr. High School.

School-level winners for twelfth grade also include Nina Lofton, Centerville High School; Destiny Phillips, Franklin High School; Michelle Lam, Morgan City High School; Victoria Rideau, Patterson Senior High School; Tianaye White, West St. Mary High School.