The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized the winners of the Red Ribbon Drawing Contest. They are Ryan Caruso, kindergarten, M.E. Norman; Paityn Bibbs, first grade, St. John; Zoe Hepler, second grade, Holy Cross; Astrid Sanchez, third grade, J.S. Aucoin; Danielle Hillebrandt, fourth grade, Berwick; Sherley Perez-Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin; Caidynce Hebert, fifth grade, Wyandotte; Grace Faucheux, seventh grade, Hanson; Jaci Hebert, eighth grade, Berwick; Carlee Sinitiere, 10th grade, Hanson; Amanda Turner, second-grade teacher, Berwick; and Allison Burgess, third-grade teacher, Chitimacha Tribal School.
Emily Rogers, left, submitted the Grand Champion Red Ribbon Drawing Contest artwork, which will be on the campaign's T-shirt as well as the 2018-19 calendar. She's a sophomore at Hanson Memorial. Mia Cooks, right, an eighth-grader at Berwick Junior High, is the author the slogan "The future is BRIGHT when you're doing things RIGHT!"
Laine Mayon, center, the curriculum facilitator at Berwick Elementary, is the winner of this year's $1,000 Horace Mann/Louisiana Association of Principals Aspiring Principal Scholarship. She's shown with the association's Debbie Shrum and Barry Orgeron of Horace Mann.
The board recognized more than 200 St. Mary students who have become "word millionaires" by reading books with a total of 1 million words. The top reader was Eli Schmidt, who read books containing more than 7 million words.
The board introduced its 2017-18 Principals of the Year. They are, from left: Tim Hymel of Berwick Junior High; Shannon Hoffpauir of M.E. Norman; and Tybus Burdett of Franklin High.
The school board recognized its Students of the Month and Employees of the Month. They are, from left: Kathryn Taylor, a bookkeeper at Berwick Elementary; Mallory Menard, a Berwick Elementary fifth-grader; and pre-K teacher Becky Wiggins of M.E. Norman. Not present for the picture was Norman fifth-grader Riley Jackson.
St. Mary School Board honors
The St. Mary Parish School Board recognizes achievement at its Thursday meeting.
