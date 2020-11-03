St. Mary returns: Dragna, Voisin in mayor runoff; Bias, Tamporello reelected

With all 11 precincts reporting, businessman Lee Dragna and former Parish Councilman Kevin Voisin are headed for a runoff.

Also in Tuesday's election, incumbent Councilmen Ron Bias in District 3 and Lou Tamporello won easy reelection.

Dragna, a local businessman who has also served on the Drainage District No. 2 and Port of Morgan City boards, came close to an outright win with 2,402 votes, or 48%, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Voisin, a 20-year veteran of the Parish Council, got 1,9278 votes, or 38%.

Don Hicks, a retired manager in Entergy's commercial nuclear power program, got 719 votes, or 14%.

The mayor runoff will be Dec. 5.

Bias dodged a runoff in District 3 with 407 votes, or 51%, to beat Marcelle B. Hoskins, 255 votes, and Julia "Blaze" Johnson, 135 votes.

In District 5, Tamporello got 660 votes, or 62%, to beat Jason Thomas Viator's 402 votes.

With 50 of 51 precincts reporting, the parishwide proposition legalizing sports in St. Mary passed easily, 13,322 votes, or 65%, to 7,301, or 35%.

St. Mary Parish

Presidential Electors

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

7,870 Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic 34%

171 Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian 1%

14,697 Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican 64%

30 Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party 0%

13 Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation 0%

16 President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P. 0%

6 Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party 0%

7 Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity 0%

11 Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution 0%

4 Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation 0%

4 Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party 0%

51 Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party 0%

3 Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America 0%

Total: 22,883

U. S. Senator

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

301 Beryl Billiot (NOPTY) 1%

273 John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY) 1%

13,955 "Bill" Cassidy (REP) 64%

47 Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY) 0%

1,979 Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM) 9%

46 "Xan" John (OTHER) 0%

358 David Drew Knight (DEM) 2%

89 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%

53 Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY) 0%

444 Dustin Murphy (REP) 2%

3,520 Adrian Perkins (DEM) 16%

615 Antoine Pierce (DEM) 3%

73 Melinda Mary Price (OTHER) 0%

77 Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 0%

107 Peter Wenstrup (DEM) 0%

Total: 21,937

U. S. Representative -- 3rd Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

1,719 "Rob" Anderson (DEM) 8%

5,408 Braylon Harris (DEM) 25%

13,939 Clay Higgins (REP) 65%

373 Brandon LeLeux (LBT) 2%

Total: 21,439

District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 12 of 13 precincts Votes

1,294 "Alicia" Butler (DEM) 40%

1,127 Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. (IND) 34%

846 Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green (DEM) 26%

Total: 3,267

District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 47 of 47 precincts Votes

4,151 Natalie Broussard (REP) 25%

10,768 Anthony "Tony" Saleme (REP) 64%

1,894 Keith E. Thibodeaux (REP) 11%

Total: 16,813

Unofficial Turnout: 61.3%

District Attorney -- 16th Judicial District Court

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

14,082 "Bo" Duhe (REP) 66%

7,382 Lori Landry (DEM) 34%

Total: 21,464

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 2 of 2 precincts Votes

60 Norma J. Bouey (DEM) 35%

112 Sommer N. Francis (NOPTY) 65%

Total: 172

Unofficial Turnout: 57.0%

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3 of 4 precincts Votes

313 Nekesia J. Bowie (DEM) 60%

212 Clarence Matthews (DEM) 40%

Total: 525

Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 10

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 8 of 8 precincts Votes

413 Monica M. Gibson (DEM) 37%

717 Cardell Bowser Ina (DEM) 63%

Total: 1,130

Unofficial Turnout: 58.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 2 of 2 precincts Votes

76 Wendy B. Landry (DEM) 50%

75 Antoine Prince (DEM) 50%

Total: 151

Unofficial Turnout: 50.0%

Mayor -- City of Morgan City

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 11 of 11 precincts Votes

2,402 Lee Dragna (REP) 48%

719 "Don" Hicks (REP) 14%

1,927 Kevin J. Voisin (NOPTY) 38%

Total: 5,048

Unofficial Turnout: 66.8%

Councilman -- District 3, City of Morgan City

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 7 of 7 precincts Votes

407 "Ron" Bias (DEM) 51%

255 Marcelle B. Hoskins (DEM) 32%

135 Julia "Blaze" Johnson (NOPTY) 17%

Total: 797

Unofficial Turnout: 55.2%

Councilman -- District 5, City of Morgan City

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 4 of 4 precincts Votes

660 Louis J. Tamporello, Jr. (NOPTY) 62%

402 Jason Thomas Viator (REP) 38%

Total: 1,062

Unofficial Turnout: 69.1%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

15,220 YES 70%

6,419 NO 30%

Total: 21,639

CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

11,879 YES 57%

8,987 NO 43%

Total: 20,866

CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

9,538 YES 46%

11,189 NO 54%

Total: 20,727

CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

9,061 YES 45%

11,289 NO 55%

Total: 20,350

A NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

7,924 YES 39%

12,491 NO 61%

Total: 20,415

CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

12,503 YES 60%

8,165 NO 40%

Total: 20,668

CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

12,883 YES 62%

7,832 NO 38%

Total: 20,715

PW Sports Wagering -- Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes

13,322 YES 65%

7,301 NO 35%

Total: 20,623