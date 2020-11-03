St. Mary returns: Dragna, Voisin in mayor runoff; Bias, Tamporello reelected
With all 11 precincts reporting, businessman Lee Dragna and former Parish Councilman Kevin Voisin are headed for a runoff.
Also in Tuesday's election, incumbent Councilmen Ron Bias in District 3 and Lou Tamporello won easy reelection.
Dragna, a local businessman who has also served on the Drainage District No. 2 and Port of Morgan City boards, came close to an outright win with 2,402 votes, or 48%, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Voisin, a 20-year veteran of the Parish Council, got 1,9278 votes, or 38%.
Don Hicks, a retired manager in Entergy's commercial nuclear power program, got 719 votes, or 14%.
The mayor runoff will be Dec. 5.
Bias dodged a runoff in District 3 with 407 votes, or 51%, to beat Marcelle B. Hoskins, 255 votes, and Julia "Blaze" Johnson, 135 votes.
In District 5, Tamporello got 660 votes, or 62%, to beat Jason Thomas Viator's 402 votes.
With 50 of 51 precincts reporting, the parishwide proposition legalizing sports in St. Mary passed easily, 13,322 votes, or 65%, to 7,301, or 35%.
St. Mary Parish
Presidential Electors
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
7,870 Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic 34%
171 Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian 1%
14,697 Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican 64%
30 Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party 0%
13 Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation 0%
16 President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P. 0%
6 Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party 0%
7 Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity 0%
11 Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution 0%
4 Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation 0%
4 Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party 0%
51 Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party 0%
3 Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America 0%
Total: 22,883
U. S. Senator
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
301 Beryl Billiot (NOPTY) 1%
273 John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY) 1%
13,955 "Bill" Cassidy (REP) 64%
47 Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY) 0%
1,979 Derrick "Champ" Edwards (DEM) 9%
46 "Xan" John (OTHER) 0%
358 David Drew Knight (DEM) 2%
89 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%
53 Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY) 0%
444 Dustin Murphy (REP) 2%
3,520 Adrian Perkins (DEM) 16%
615 Antoine Pierce (DEM) 3%
73 Melinda Mary Price (OTHER) 0%
77 Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 0%
107 Peter Wenstrup (DEM) 0%
Total: 21,937
U. S. Representative -- 3rd Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
1,719 "Rob" Anderson (DEM) 8%
5,408 Braylon Harris (DEM) 25%
13,939 Clay Higgins (REP) 65%
373 Brandon LeLeux (LBT) 2%
Total: 21,439
District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 12 of 13 precincts Votes
1,294 "Alicia" Butler (DEM) 40%
1,127 Roger P. Hamilton, Jr. (IND) 34%
846 Thailund "Tai" Porter-Green (DEM) 26%
Total: 3,267
District Judge -- 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. F
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 47 of 47 precincts Votes
4,151 Natalie Broussard (REP) 25%
10,768 Anthony "Tony" Saleme (REP) 64%
1,894 Keith E. Thibodeaux (REP) 11%
Total: 16,813
Unofficial Turnout: 61.3%
District Attorney -- 16th Judicial District Court
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
14,082 "Bo" Duhe (REP) 66%
7,382 Lori Landry (DEM) 34%
Total: 21,464
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 2 of 2 precincts Votes
60 Norma J. Bouey (DEM) 35%
112 Sommer N. Francis (NOPTY) 65%
Total: 172
Unofficial Turnout: 57.0%
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3 of 4 precincts Votes
313 Nekesia J. Bowie (DEM) 60%
212 Clarence Matthews (DEM) 40%
Total: 525
Justice of the Peace -- Justice of the Peace Ward 10
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 8 of 8 precincts Votes
413 Monica M. Gibson (DEM) 37%
717 Cardell Bowser Ina (DEM) 63%
Total: 1,130
Unofficial Turnout: 58.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 2
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 2 of 2 precincts Votes
76 Wendy B. Landry (DEM) 50%
75 Antoine Prince (DEM) 50%
Total: 151
Unofficial Turnout: 50.0%
Mayor -- City of Morgan City
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 11 of 11 precincts Votes
2,402 Lee Dragna (REP) 48%
719 "Don" Hicks (REP) 14%
1,927 Kevin J. Voisin (NOPTY) 38%
Total: 5,048
Unofficial Turnout: 66.8%
Councilman -- District 3, City of Morgan City
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 7 of 7 precincts Votes
407 "Ron" Bias (DEM) 51%
255 Marcelle B. Hoskins (DEM) 32%
135 Julia "Blaze" Johnson (NOPTY) 17%
Total: 797
Unofficial Turnout: 55.2%
Councilman -- District 5, City of Morgan City
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 4 of 4 precincts Votes
660 Louis J. Tamporello, Jr. (NOPTY) 62%
402 Jason Thomas Viator (REP) 38%
Total: 1,062
Unofficial Turnout: 69.1%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 447, 2019 - HB 425) -- Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
15,220 YES 70%
6,419 NO 30%
Total: 21,639
CA NO. 2 (ACT 368 - HB 360) -- Amends Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
11,879 YES 57%
8,987 NO 43%
Total: 20,866
CA NO. 3 (Act 367 - HB 267) -- Amends Use of Budget Stabilization Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
9,538 YES 46%
11,189 NO 54%
Total: 20,727
CA NO. 4 (ACT 366 - HB 464) -- Limits Expenditure Limit for State General Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
9,061 YES 45%
11,289 NO 55%
Total: 20,350
A NO. 5 (ACT 370 - SB 272) -- Authorizes Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
7,924 YES 39%
12,491 NO 61%
Total: 20,415
CA NO. 6 (ACT 369 - HB 525) -- Increases Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
12,503 YES 60%
8,165 NO 40%
Total: 20,668
CA NO. 7 (ACT 38, 1st ES - SB 12) -- Creates Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
12,883 YES 62%
7,832 NO 38%
Total: 20,715
PW Sports Wagering -- Authorize Sports Wagering Activities - Act 215, 2020
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 50 of 51 precincts Votes
13,322 YES 65%
7,301 NO 35%
Total: 20,623