St. Mary public schools will have classes Monday; Central Catholic will close Monday, Tuesday

St. Mary public school classes will be in session Monday.

The school system said a briefing from the National Weather Service indicated that Tropical Storm Sally's effects won't be felt until Monday evening.

From the Central Catholic Facebook page

Due to Tropical Storm Sally, Central Catholic will be closed Monday, Sept. 14, and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Class assignments for Monday and Tuesday will be sent to students through Google Classroom. Virtual learning will occur in the place of in-person instruction/learning.

School families should monitor the school and diocesan websites and local news networks for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.

From the South Louisiana Community College system

The SLCC system, of which the Young Memorial Campus is a part, says it is monitoring the storm and that classes and business operations will continue Monday.