St. Mary Parish Student Art Show

Winners in the 2-D Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade division are, from left, Meredith Loupe, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Hayden Hymel, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Ella Robison, Holy Cross, third place; Gracie Grizzaffi, Wyandotte, first place and honorable mention; Blakely Fuhrer, Holy Cross, second place; Emma Reasoner, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Andrew Walker, Holy Cross, honorable mention; and Amelie Cefalu, Holy Cross, honorable mention.
Winners of the 2-D second- and third-grade division are, from left, Ridge Blocker, Hattie Watts, first place and third place; Alayna Tran, J.S. Aucoin, second place; Tyren Austin, Raintree, honorable mention; and Maden Rodriguez, Immanuel Christian, honorable mention. Not pictured is Jaxon Chesteen, Bayou Vista, honorable mention.
Winners in the 3-D second- and third-grade division are, from left, Tyren Austin, Raintree, second place; and Elizabeth Patterson, Holy Cross, first place.
Winners in the 3-D fourth- and fifth-grade division are, from left, Addison Loupe, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Gracie Hoppe, Patterson, first place; London Gowan, Patterson, second place; and Bali Blakeman, Patterson, third place.
Winners in the 2-D fourth- and fifth-grade division are, from left, Sophie Vining, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Victoria Kirkpatrick, Holy Cross, first place and second place; Bali Blakeman, Patterson, honorable mention; Sophia Hastings, Immanuel Christian, third place; and Gracie Hoppe, Patterson, honorable mention. Not pictured are Claire Crochet, J.S. Aucoin, honorable mention; and Laila Sam, Hattie Watts, honorable mention.
Winners in the 2-D sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade division are Madison Allen, Berwick, first place; Gabriela Utra, Berwick, second place; Joselin Fernandez, Patterson, third place; Ella Doucet, Patterson, honorable mention; Alex Kyle, Patterson, honorable mention; and Reese Ledet, Berwick, honorable mention. Not pictured are Collan St. Germain, Patterson, honorable mention; Alexa Leftwich, Berwick, honorable mention; Victoria Nguyen, Berwick, honorable mention; and Mia Crooks, Berwick, honorable mention.
Winners in the 3-D sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade division are, from left, Michelle Beals, Morgan City, second place; and Jordyn Lee, Morgan City, honorable mention. Not pictured are Emma Loupe, Morgan City, first place; Kailani Harris, Morgan City, third place and honorable mention; and Kala Pham, Franklin, honorable mention.
The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald
Results of the 2018 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced Thursday at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. Winners in the 3-D high school division are, from left, John Carbonell, Berwick, second place; Kelsey Crochet, Morgan City, honorable mention; and Braylyn Pierce, Morgan City, honorable mention. Not pictured are Jared Gore, Morgan City, first place; Madison Doiron, Morgan City, third place; Deon Broussard, West St. Mary, honorable mention; and Lyne Pham, Franklin, honorable mention.
Winners in the 2-D high school division are, from left, Matison LeBlanc, Morgan City, first place; Lanie Martin, Morgan City, second place; T.J. LeBlanc, Berwick, third place; and Cole Landry, Berwick, honorable mention. Not pictured are Crislin Sauce, Patterson, honorable mention; Hannah Boudreaux, Patterson, honorable mention; Shalyn Leonard, Berwick, honorable mention; Kaitlyn Bodin, Berwick, honorable mention; and Josie Carrier, Berwick, honorable mention.
St. Mary Parish Student Art Show
Results of the 2018 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced Thursday at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City.\
The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald