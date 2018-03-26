St. Mary Parish Student Art Show

Winners in the 2-D Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade division are, from left, Meredith Loupe, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Hayden Hymel, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Ella Robison, Holy Cross, third place; Gracie Grizzaffi, Wyandotte, first place and honorable mention; Blakely Fuhrer, Holy Cross, second place; Emma Reasoner, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Andrew Walker, Holy Cross, honorable mention; and Amelie Cefalu, Holy Cross, honorable mention.

Winners of the 2-D second- and third-grade division are, from left, Ridge Blocker, Hattie Watts, first place and third place; Alayna Tran, J.S. Aucoin, second place; Tyren Austin, Raintree, honorable mention; and Maden Rodriguez, Immanuel Christian, honorable mention. Not pictured is Jaxon Chesteen, Bayou Vista, honorable mention.

Winners in the 3-D second- and third-grade division are, from left, Tyren Austin, Raintree, second place; and Elizabeth Patterson, Holy Cross, first place.

Winners in the 3-D fourth- and fifth-grade division are, from left, Addison Loupe, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Gracie Hoppe, Patterson, first place; London Gowan, Patterson, second place; and Bali Blakeman, Patterson, third place.

Winners in the 2-D fourth- and fifth-grade division are, from left, Sophie Vining, Holy Cross, honorable mention; Victoria Kirkpatrick, Holy Cross, first place and second place; Bali Blakeman, Patterson, honorable mention; Sophia Hastings, Immanuel Christian, third place; and Gracie Hoppe, Patterson, honorable mention. Not pictured are Claire Crochet, J.S. Aucoin, honorable mention; and Laila Sam, Hattie Watts, honorable mention.

Winners in the 2-D sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade division are Madison Allen, Berwick, first place; Gabriela Utra, Berwick, second place; Joselin Fernandez, Patterson, third place; Ella Doucet, Patterson, honorable mention; Alex Kyle, Patterson, honorable mention; and Reese Ledet, Berwick, honorable mention. Not pictured are Collan St. Germain, Patterson, honorable mention; Alexa Leftwich, Berwick, honorable mention; Victoria Nguyen, Berwick, honorable mention; and Mia Crooks, Berwick, honorable mention.

Winners in the 3-D sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade division are, from left, Michelle Beals, Morgan City, second place; and Jordyn Lee, Morgan City, honorable mention. Not pictured are Emma Loupe, Morgan City, first place; Kailani Harris, Morgan City, third place and honorable mention; and Kala Pham, Franklin, honorable mention.

Results of the 2018 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced Thursday at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. Winners in the 3-D high school division are, from left, John Carbonell, Berwick, second place; Kelsey Crochet, Morgan City, honorable mention; and Braylyn Pierce, Morgan City, honorable mention. Not pictured are Jared Gore, Morgan City, first place; Madison Doiron, Morgan City, third place; Deon Broussard, West St. Mary, honorable mention; and Lyne Pham, Franklin, honorable mention.

Winners in the 2-D high school division are, from left, Matison LeBlanc, Morgan City, first place; Lanie Martin, Morgan City, second place; T.J. LeBlanc, Berwick, third place; and Cole Landry, Berwick, honorable mention. Not pictured are Crislin Sauce, Patterson, honorable mention; Hannah Boudreaux, Patterson, honorable mention; Shalyn Leonard, Berwick, honorable mention; Kaitlyn Bodin, Berwick, honorable mention; and Josie Carrier, Berwick, honorable mention.

St. Mary Parish Student Art Show

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 10:20am Anonymous

Results of the 2018 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced Thursday at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City.\

