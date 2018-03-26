The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

Results of the 2018 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced Thursday at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. Winners in the 3-D high school division are, from left, John Carbonell, Berwick, second place; Kelsey Crochet, Morgan City, honorable mention; and Braylyn Pierce, Morgan City, honorable mention. Not pictured are Jared Gore, Morgan City, first place; Madison Doiron, Morgan City, third place; Deon Broussard, West St. Mary, honorable mention; and Lyne Pham, Franklin, honorable mention.